A late own goal earned FC Utrecht a 2-2 draw at Ajax on Wednesday evening.
The game was initially meant to be played in September but police strikes meant that the game had to be moved.
Utrecht made a stronger start to the game and in the 16th minute, David Min put them 1-0 up after Ajax failed to clear a free kick.
A wonderful strike from Anton Gaaei made it 1-1 in the 25th minute before Jorrel Hato quickly put Ajax in front.
Before the break, Utrecht created a number of chances but they could not find the equaliser. Niklas Vesterlund came closest but his effort was cleared off the line.
Utrecht continued to push in the second half and in a fortunate manner they found the equaliser with 10 minutes later. A shot from Yoann Cathline came back off the post and found the net off of Remko Pasveer.
Before the end, Ajax were hanging on to a point and Victor Jansen and Miguel Rodríguez both missed huge chances to win it for the visitors.
The point means that Ajax stay second and Utrecht third.