Vangelis Pavlidis has officially completed his move from AZ Alkmaar to Benfica.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Pavlidis has signed a five-year deal in Lisbon after Benfica agreed to pay around €20 million for the Greek international.
Speaking to AZ’s website, Pavlidis said, “I would like to thank the club and my teammates very much, for the opportunity to make memories for life and the opportunity to have played at the European level. In every way, the choice to go to AZ three years ago was an excellent choice. I wish everyone involved in AZ the very best for the future.”
Pavlidis moves from Willem II to AZ in 2021 and has since scored 80 goals in 137 appearances.