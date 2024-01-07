AZ Alkmaar striker Vangelis Pavlidis has told De Telegraaf that he is ready for the next step in his career amid interest from Premier League and Bundesliga sides.
In recent weeks, Borussia Monchengladbach and Fulham have been linked with moves for the Greek forward.
Speaking to De Telegraaf about the interest, Pavlidis said, “Are there things going on? I don’t talk about that now, I prefer to keep that to myself.
“It is clear that I am physically and technically ready to take the next step. The transfer window in the winter is of course different than in the summer. It is more difficult in several ways. That is why I don’t know whether this is the right time.”
Pavlidis could have moved in the summer but there were no suitable suitors, “Everyone knows that I wanted to take the next step last summer. In the end it was not the right time, because a suitable club did not present itself. I am very happy at AZ.”
Pavlidis is currently the joint top scorer in the Eredivisie and he is happy to remain in Alkmaar should a move not materialise this month, “If nothing comes, I will just continue with what I did in the first six months of the season and I want to continue to provide goals and assists and help win games. I am very motivated to be top scorer to play with AZ for a place in the Champions League and to strive for success in the cup.”