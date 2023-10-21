Vangelis Pavlidis scored a hattrick as AZ Alkmaar defeated Heerenveen 3-0.
Pavlidis went into the game in excellent form as he has scored in all eight Eredivisie games so far this campaign. He made it nine in the 11th minute as he fired past Andries Noppert via a deflection off Thom Haye.
Heerenveen improved after the goal and Yukinari Sugawara had to make a goalline clearance, while Mathew Ryan denied Haye’s free-kick.
Ten minutes into the second half, Pavlidis made it 2-0 down as he chested down a Dani de Wit cross before firing past Noppert. Sugawara then set up Pavlidis to complete his hattrick and seal the victory.
Pavlidis now has 13 goals for the season, meaning he is equal with Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord.
The win means AZ is still two points off PSV at the top, while Heerenveen is in 15th and Kees van Wonderen is under pressure after a poor start to the campaign.