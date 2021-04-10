PEC Zwolle are almost assured of their place in the Eredivisie next season after a slender 1-0 victory over FC Twente.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Immanuel Pherai decided to take aim from distance in the first-half and he had no fewer than four shots from distance. In the 35th minute, one of his strike’s forced the opening goal as Joel Drommel could only parry his shot into the path of Virgil Misidjan, who scored the rebound.
After the break, Twente went in search of the equaliser but Danilo was denied by Xavier Mous, while Queensy Menig also failed to net a good opportunity.
PEC Zwolle held on for the slender win which keeps them 13th and now ten points above the drop zone. Twente are now 9th.