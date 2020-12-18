Emmen’s wait for an Eredivisie win goes on after they drew 0-0 at PEC Zwolle on Friday evening.
PEC Zwolle exited the cup in midweek after a poor loss to Excelsior, but Emmen got a much-needed confidence boost with a victory against Groningen.
The hosts went close in the first half through Mike van Duinen, but failed to find the opener. At the other end, Caner Cavlan and Glenn Bijl almost netted for Emmen.
PEC Zwolle were the more dangerous side after the break but the winning goal could not be found.
The point means PEC Zwolle are tenth in the table while Emmen remain rooted firmly to the bottom of the table.