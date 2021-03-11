PEC Zwolle have confirmed that Art Langeler will become their new head coach at the end of the season.
Bert Konterman is currently in charge of PEC Zwolle but at the end of the season, Langeler will take over on a two-year deal.
Langeler has been working in recent years as Director of Football Development with the KNVB, but now returns to coaching.
The 50-year-old was previously head coach of PEC Zwolle between 2010 and 2013 before a spell in charge of the Netherlands U21 side.