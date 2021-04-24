PEC Zwolle defeated Heerenveen 2-0 to end the Frisian’s slim hopes of achieving a European playoff spot.
Heerenveen went into the clash without Joey and Henk Veerman after the duo tested positive for covid.
Without their key duo, Heerenveen were poor in the first half and PEC Zwolle found the lead in the 28th minute as Pelle Clement fired past Erwin Mulder.
Heerenveen went in search of an equaliser in the second half, but it was PEC Zwolle who found the net again. In the 68th minute, Bram van Polen settled the clash with a header.
PEC Zwolle are now 11th with Heerenveen in tenth.