PEC Zwolle has begun 2022 with a 2-0 victory over Willem II which gives them some hope of escaping relegation.
PEC Zwolle had asked for the game to be called off due to a coronavirus outbreak in the squad, but the KNVB did not agree. The hosts handed a debut to new signing Oussama Darfalou.
PEC Zwolle began the game on top against a Willem II side in freefall that had lost eight in a row before the winter break. In the 25th minute, Thomas van den Belt gave PEC Zwolle the lead after being set up by Bram van Polen.
Apart from a Che Nunnely shot that went just wide, Willem II did not make a good impression in the game and eventually, PEC Zwolle netted a second. Van den Belt got his second with a nice finish to seal an important victory.
PEC Zwolle remains bottom but they are now seven points from safety. Willem II are 14th.