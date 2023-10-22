PEC Zwolle came from behind at the break to defeat Excelsior 4-2 in Rotterdam.
Excelsior started the game strongly with Couhaib Driouech firing just over the bar after being played through on goal. PEC Zwolle also had a decent chance as the post denied Youness Namli.
In the 39th minute, Excelsior had the lead as Julian Baas rose between two defenders to head in.
PEC Zwolle quickly found the equaliser in the 47th minute through Namli and that started a flurry of goals for the visitors. Apostolos Vellios was played in on goal in the 66th minute and slotted in PEC Zwolle’s second.
Lennart Thy added the third before the striker set up Vellios to score his second and seal the victory. Excelsior would pull a consolation back from Troy Parrott before the end.
Excelsior drops to sixth, while PEC Zwolle are now in 9th.