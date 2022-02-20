PEC Zwolle are still unbeaten in 2022 after a 94th-minute equaliser saw them earn a 1-1 draw against Groningen.
Since the turn of the year, PEC Zwolle’s form has given them a chance of beating the drop and they were hoping for another positive result when Groningen visited on Sunday lunchtime.
It was Groningen that had the better of the first half and they eventually took a deserved lead in the 36th minute when Laros Duarte found the net with a free-kick.
Bjorn Meijer hit the post for Groningen before the break before Michael de Leeuw had a goal disallowed for a foul early in the second half.
For PEC Zwolle, Daishawn Redan had chances but the striker could not net and it seemed that Groningen would take the three points. However, deep into injury time, Yuta Nakayama headed in an equaliser.
PEC Zwolle is 18th still but now four points from safety, while Groningen are now 10th.