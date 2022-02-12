PEC Zwolle has moved off the bottom of the table with a 4-3 victory at Cambuur.
PEC Zwolle raced out of the traps and they were 2-0 up within the first six minutes with Daishawn Redan playing a key role. Firstly, Redan set up Oussama Darfalou to tap in before the young striker played a long ball forward for Mees de Wit to cut inside and find the net.
After nine minutes, Cambuur had one back from the penalty spot after a foul by Maikel van der Werff on Issa Kallon. Robin Maulun found the net from the spot. Two minutes before the break, Cambuur equalised as Kostas Lamprou misjudged a Kallon cross and palmed it into his own net.
Redan lashed PEC Zwolle back in front after 56 minutes before Bram van Polen made it 4-2 from a Pelle Clement free-kick. Redan then had another goal disallowed for offside.
David Sambissa set up an exciting finish as he made it 4-3 and Cambuur thought they had a penalty for a handball in the box. However, referee Ingmar Oostrom reversed his decision after looking at the images.
The victory moves PEC Zwolle off the bottom and to 17th while Cambuur is now 8th.