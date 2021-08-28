PEC Zwolle head into the international break with three defeats out of three after a 1-0 loss at Willem II.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Willem II went into the game confident after their 3-0 victory over Vitesse Arnhem last week, while PEC Zwolle had lost their two opening games without scoring a goal.
Kwasi Wriedt went close for the hosts early on, while at the other end, Slobodan Tedic headed just wide. PEC Zwolle also lost Pelle Clement through injury.
In the 53rd minute, Willem II had the lead they deserved with Gorkem Saglam netting from a Mats Kohlert’s cross.
That proved to be the only goal of the game with Elton Kabangu having a goal disallowed before the end.
Willem II move onto six points, while PEC Zwolle are bottom without a point or goal.