Marcus Pedersen has left Feyenoord to join Sassuolo on a loan deal until the end of the season. However, there is an option to make it permanent.
The right-back joined Feyenoord from Molde back in 2021 and he went on to make a total of 88 appearances for the Rotterdammers.
Pedersen has now departed Feyenoord for Sassuolo on an initial loan but the Italian side have an option to make it permanent.
The Norwegian told the Feyenoord website, “Assuming the transfer becomes final, I look back with great pleasure on the past two seasons at Feyenoord. The final of the Conference League, the national championship: each of them special achievements that we have achieved together. So I can only look back with pride and gratitude on my time in Rotterdam. And I am curious what the future in Italy will hold for me to take.”