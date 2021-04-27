Joey Pelupessy is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday in the summer and a return to the Eredivisie is on the cards with Groningen.
The 27-year-old left Heracles Almelo for Sheffield Wednesday back in 2018 and has went on to make 117 appearances for the Owls.
However, the former Twente midfielder is out of contract in the summer and Sheffield Wednesday are facing relegation from the Championship. It is looking likely that Pelupessy will be a free agent.
According to Voetbal International, Groningen are very interested in bringing him back to the Eredivisie. However, clubs from Turkey and the Championship in England are also circling.