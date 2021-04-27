Pelupessy set to leave Sheffie... Joey Pelupessy is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday in the ...

Leicester City and RB Leipzig ... According to reports in England, PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke ...

Ten Hag a candidate for Totten... According to The Telegraph, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is ...

Eredivisie Round 30 Team of th... Here is our team of the week for round 30 ...

Utrecht come from behind to de... Utrecht came from behind in the second half to seal ...

Berghuis sees red as Feyenoord... Vitesse Arnhem are still in control of fourth place after ...

Fortuna put ADO on the brink o... ADO Den Haag are quickly heading for relegation after they ...