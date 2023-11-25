Thom Haye scored two penalties as Heerenveen eased to a 3-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard.
Both teams went into the game on 13 points and the start was even before a handball by Mitchell Dijks led to a penalty for Heerenveen. Haye made it 1-0 just before the break.
Kaj Sierhuis hit the post for Fortuna early in the second half before a foul by Deroy Duarte on Osame Sahraoui led to a second penalty, again scored by Haye.
Substitute Ion Nicolaescu then added a third just before the end to crown a comfortable afternoon for the hosts, who are now 7th. Fortuna is 12th.