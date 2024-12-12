Both sides missed a penalty as the clash between Olympiacos and FC Twente ended 0-0.
Twente were yet to win a game in the Europa League but they were awarded a penalty in the ninth minute. Ricky van Wolfswinkel saw his effort saved.
Twente then lost both Youri Regeer and Mees Hilgers to injuries before the hosts were awarded a penalty. This time Lars Unnerstall denied Ayoub El Kaabi, who is currently top scorer in the competition.
In the second half, neither side could break the deadlock and the game fizzled out to a 0-0 draw.
Twente now has four points from the competition and they need to win their final two games to have any chance of progression. Malmo and Besiktas are the two final opponents.