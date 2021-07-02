Swansea City have confirmed the signing of PSV Eindhoven striker Joel Piroe.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 21-year-old has joined the English Championship side on a three-year contract and earns PSV Eindhoven a fee of around €2 million.
The deal has been in the works for weeks but was finally confirmed after the Welsh side managed to get the forward a work permit. This was not 100% certain because of brexit.
Piroe has been with PSV Eindhoven since the age of 16 and has made 14 appearances for the first-team, scoring three times. He made most of his minutes for Jong PSV Eindhoven, scoring 16 times in 56 appearances.