Joel Piroe is now on eleven league goals for the season after he scored twice in Swansea City’s 4-3 loss to Birmingham City.
Piroe shone in his first season for Swansea City, netting 22 times in the Championship and he has once again reached double figures.
On Saturday, Piroe scored twice for Swansea and also provided an assist but it was not enough to earn his side a victory. Birmingham City went away with a 4-3 win with Tahith Chong netting one of the goals.
Piroe now has eleven league goals this season and 13 overall for the campaign and he will be hoping his performances may earn him a big move to a higher level in the summer.