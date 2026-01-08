Joel Piroe has decided against pursuing an international career with the Netherlands as he goes for a place at the World Cup with Suriname.
Piroe was hoping for a career with the Netherlands but Suriname has been waiting in the wings in recent years. Henk ten Cate spoke recently and stated he was hoping to convince the Leeds striker to make the switch.
With Piroe struggling for minutes and goals in the Premier League this season a call-up to the Netherlands does not seem close. Piroe has now told Voetbal International that he will pursue an international career with Suriname.
He will be available for selection when Suriname clash with Bolivia in the World Cup playoffs.