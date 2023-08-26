Joel Piroe marked his Leeds United debut with a goal as they defeated Ipswich Town 4-3 on Saturday.
Piroe completed his move from Swansea City to Leeds United in midweek and was immediately in the starting eleven for their clash with Ipswich.
Leeds fell behind to an early own goal but Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto made it 2-1 before Piroe added a third after only 19 minutes. The striker was in the perfect place to net after a shot was parried into his path.
Piroe would go on to play 90 minutes before being substituted in extra time. His side won 4-3 with former Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra also scoring.