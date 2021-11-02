Joel Piroe netted his tenth goal of the season in Swansea City’s 2-1 win over Coventry City.
Piroe has excelled in the English Championship since he joined Swansea City from PSV Eindhoven in the summer and the 22-year-old found the net again on Tuesday.
The striker got Swansea City’s second with a deflected strike into the top corner, which proved to be the winner in the 2-1 victory over Coventry City.
Piroe has now scored ten times for Swansea City in 16 games, while also adding three assists.
