Joel Piroe scored his 40th and 41st goals for Swansea City in their 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic.
Piroe went into the game in 39 goals for the English Championship side but quickly reached the 40 milestone with a left-footed strike in the 14th minute.
Piroe then finished off a neat attack to make it 2-0 before the break and that is how it ended.
The 23-year-old Dutchman makes it 17 goals for the campaign, adding to the 24 he got in his first season with Swansea City. He is currently fifth in the top scorer chart in the Championship.