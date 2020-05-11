PSV Eindhoven director Toon Gerbrands has revealed that playing next season without fans in their stadium would cost the club €30 million.
The Dutch health minister stated last week that fans would not be allowed back in stadiums until a vaccine for corona virus is found. That means the whole of next season in the Eredivisie could be played behind closed doors.
Speaking to Eindhovens Dagblad, Gerbrands has revealed that playing in empty stadiums will come at a massive cost for the club.
He said that it would lose PSV around €30 million, while half a season behind closed doors would cost €15-20 million for the club.
PSV are trying to find solutions to cut costs, including players and staff cutting part of their salaries.