Welcome to podcast #89 from Football-Oranje, featuring Michael Statham and Michael Bell. They react to the European results of AZ, PSV, Vitesse, and Feyenoord, as well as the Champions League draw of Ajax, and the start of the Eredivisie season.

Listen to our podcast (and download it to listen offline) via YouTube, SoundCloud and iTunes.

00:00 AJAX CL draw / 14:12 PSV / 21:44 AZ (2)2-1(3) Celtic / 28:50 VITESSE (5)2-1(4) Anderlecht / 42:47 FEYENOORD / 50:37 Start of Eredivisie season

YouTube: Click here (We now always film our podcasts on YouTube.)

SoundCloud: Link (Here you can download the podcast and listen offline.)

iTunes: Click here

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is podcast2018.jpg



Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (597 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.