After Ajax 2-2 PSV, Football-Oranje’s Mike Bell and Michael Statham give their thoughts on the game.

Click here to watch their analysis or press play on the video below:




Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (532 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.