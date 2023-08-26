Excelsior and Fortuna Sittard are both still unbeaten this season after they drew 2-2 in Rotterdam on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Both sides have had an excellent start to the season and a win for either would put them top of the table.
Excelsior struck first with striker Nikolas Agrafiotis lashing the ball into the net from the edge of the box after 30 minutes. Agrafiotis has now netted in each of his last four games in the Eredivisie.
Fortuna Sittard took control in the second half and Deroy Duarte leveled the score in the 68th minute. He got the ball from Siebe Hormans attempted clearance and found the net with a strike from outside the box.
Five minutes later, Excelsior regained their lead with Oscar Uddenäs tapping the ball over the line after a header from Richie Omorrowa fell into his path.
Fortuna Sittard equalised in fine fashion as Mouhamed Belkheir saw that goalkeeper Stijn Van Gassel was not positioned well and he rifled an unstoppable shot past him from a distance.
The game ended 2-2 and that means that both sides move onto five points.