Bayer Leverkusen has completed the signing of AZ Alkmaar winger Ernest Poku.
Leverkusen, who are now managed by Erik ten Hag, have agreed to pay €12 million plus €2 million in bonuses for the winger, who signs a contract until 2030.
It has been a busy summer of departures for AZ with Ruben van Bommel, Jayden Addai and David Møller Wolfe all bringing in the club millions. With Poku gone, the club have now sold three wingers and they will be focused on incomings.
Poku came through the clubs academy and made his first-team debut in 2021. The winger made 78 appearances for the first team in total, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists. He was part of the Netherlands U21 squad at the European Championships this summer.