Join Football-Oranje’s Mike Bell and Michael Statham as they give their thoughts on Turkey 4-2 Netherlands.
Watch the full podcast by clicking here or pressing play below:
Since Van Gaal left, the TRUTH is that the KNVB has been choosing VERY LOUSY COACHES and it is simply absurd to constant leave Weghorst out. De Boer is a FAILURE AS A COACH. As it stands the last coaching hope for the Orange is Bosz who although he has been sacked by Leverkusen is still the best Dutch trainer along with Ten Hag. Watching the Dutch players who are starring in good leagues struggle reminds of the the plight of those African players who when they play for their national team do not perform as well because THE COACHES ARE SIMPLY MEDIOCRE.
I Netherlands played a very aggressive game but Couldn’t today. I congratulate the both teams for their great performance. Both team JUST wanted to win but they did not present a QUALITY FOOTBALL.
It was very physical game, the ART of football was not visible for the whole game except YILAMZ’s Free Kick goal.
I believe these two teams will advance in this group.
I hope we will proceed hand to hand world Cup ,Love from İstanbul
De Boer needs to, NOW! He is unqualified, couldn’t coach a U9 team