Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Nations League tie between the Netherlands and Hungary. Join in the conversation on YouTube!
To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here, or press play below:
There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...
There were three matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday evening. ...
Amar Fatah scored the only goal as Willem II came ...
Football-Oranje's Michael Statham and Mike Bell catch up on a ...
There were five matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...
There were three Eredivisie clashes on Friday with PSV and ...
Mario Engels scored a late winner as Heracles Almelo defeated ...
Ajax got their Europa League campaign off to a fine ...
The new Dutch Eredivisie season is here! Football-Oranje's Michael Statham, ...
Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...
Football-Oranje's Michael and Mike preview the Netherlands' Nations League game ...
Football-Oranje's Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Nations League ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Nations League tie between the Netherlands and Hungary. Join in the conversation on YouTube!
To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here, or press play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.