Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham and Mike Bell react to the Netherlands’ game with the United States in the World Cup. Join in the conversation on YouTube!

To watch the match reaction, CLICK HERE, or press play below:




Email, RSS Follow
Michael Statham (711 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.