Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Netherlands’ World Cup group stage game against Sweden. Join in the conversation on YouTube!
To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here, or press play below:
Ajax has confirmed the appointment of Michel as their new ...
Ajax will play in the Conference League next season after ...
Willem II has returned to the Eredivisie after a penalty ...
Football-Oranje's Michael and Abdul review the final round of the ...
Zach Lowy speaks with interim Ajax head coach Carlos Garcia ...
The 37th round of the Eredivisie took place on Sunday ...
Below is a round up of all this weekend's action ...
Here is a round up of all this weekend's Eredivisie ...
A new season of Dutch football is here! Football-Oranje's Michael ...
The new Dutch Eredivisie season is here! Football-Oranje's Michael Statham, ...
Football-Oranje's Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Netherlands' World ...
Football-Oranje's Michael, Abdul and Mike preview the Netherlands' World Cup ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael, Mike and Abdul react to the Netherlands’ World Cup group stage game against Sweden. Join in the conversation on YouTube!
To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here, or press play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.