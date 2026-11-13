Football-Oranje’s Michael and Abdul react to the Netherlands’ Nations League game against Greece. Join in the conversation on YouTube!
To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here, or press play below:
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Football-Oranje’s Michael and Abdul react to the Netherlands’ Nations League game against Greece. Join in the conversation on YouTube!
To watch or listen to our live stream reaction, click here, or press play below:
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.