Mohammed Kudus looks set to depart Ajax in the summer with a number of Premier League sides now chasing the midfielder.
In a disappointing campaign for Ajax, Kudus has been one of the positives and it seems likely that the club will cash in on their asset this summer.
According to The Athletic, Ajax could raise at least €45 million in the sale of Kudus, which could be used to rebuild the squad.
Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are all credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, but it is not yet concrete. In the past, Kudus has also been linked with a move to Germany.
Kudus joined Ajax in 2020 and still has a contract until 2025 but he is open to a move this summer. The midfielder has scored 18 goals and added six assists this season.