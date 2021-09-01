Louis van Gaal’s third spell as Netherlands head coach began with a 1-1 draw against Norway in Oslo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The game marked the return of Louis van Gaal as national team head coach and he decided to line up with a 4-3-3. Justin Bijlow was handed his debut in goal, while Cody Gakpo made his first start for Oranje on the left-wing.
Netherlands began the game with plenty of possession but the first big chance fell to Norway when Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland was played in on goal, but his shot was well saved by Bijlow.
In the 20th minute, Norway had the lead with a ball over the top finding an onside Haaland and he slotted the ball past Bijlow. Netherlands wanted an offside but the striker was being played on by Gakpo.
Netherlands found the equaliser in the 36th minute as Georginio Wijnaldum set up Davy Klaassen to find the net. It was a goal on the midfielder’s 25th cap for his country.
At the break, Van Gaal decided to make a change with Steven Berghuis replaced by Donyell Malen. The first chance after the break fell to Oranje, but Virgil van Dijk headed straight at the Norwegian goalkeeper.
In the 65th minute, Haaland almost restored Norway’s lead but his strike came back off the woodwork.
Netherlands had plenty of possession but didn’t threaten a winning goal until the last second when Denzel Dumfries almost bundled the ball into the net from close range.
A draw to start Van Gaal’s third era in charge and now Netherlands needs to win their next two games against Montenegro and Turkey to take control of the group. Elsewhere, leaders Turkey conceded a last-second equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Montenegro.