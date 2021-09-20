Ronald Koeman is a man under increasing pressure after his Barcelona side were stunned 1-0 by Granada in the Nou Camp.
Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay both started the clash, but Luuk de Jong was benched after the loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week.
After only three minutes, Domingos Duarte silenced the sparse crowd in the Nou Camp by putting Granada ahead from close range.
From that point, Barcelona had a lot of possession but chances were few and far between before the break. The only chances came from Memphis set pieces, but Ronald Araujo could not find the net on two occasions.
Luuk de Jong appeared from the bench at halftime as Barcelona continued to dominate possession without ever troubling Granada. The striker should have netted his first Barcelona goal but he put a header from close range over the bar.
Barcelona was heading for a poor defeat but in the 91st minute, Araujo rescued a point for the hosts with a header.
The draw is unlikely to ease the pressure on Koeman, whose position is under severe scrutiny in Spain at the moment. Barcelona is currently seventh in La Liga.