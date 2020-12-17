Quincy Promes was back on the Ajax training field on Thursday and is in contention to play against ADO Den Haag at the weekend.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Promes was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of involvement in a stabbing. The attacker was then released on Tuesday, but he remains a suspect.
Promes missed the cup clash with Utrecht, but comes back into contention for this Sunday’s game against ADO Den Haag.
The winger held talks with Edwin van der Sar, Marc Overmars and Erik ten Hag before returning to the training field on Thursday.