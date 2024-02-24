NEC Nijmegen remain on course for a European playoff spot after a 2-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam.
Both sides are in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs at the end of the season but it was NEC who took control in Nijmegen.
Chances came and went for the hosts before Dirk Proper curled an excellent strike into the top corner after half an hour. Four minutes later, Calvin Verdonk made it 2-0 with an excellent free-kick.
Sparta improved in the second half but they failed to take their chances and NEC hung on to a win that moves them above their rivals and into seventh spot.