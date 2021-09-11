Utrecht have suffered their first defeat of the season after Robin Propper’s 90th-minute goal sealed a 1-0 victory for FC Twente in Enschede.
Utrecht turned up in Enschede full of confidence and looking to continue their bright start to the campaign. However, the closest they came in the first half was an Anastasios Douvikas shot off target.
FC Twente also failed to threaten but in the second half, substitute Manfred Ugalde should have done better with an opportunity which he put weakly wide.
Fifteen minutes before the end, Mimoun Mahi was denied by Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall before Maarten Paes made a good save to stop Robin Propper’s effort at the other end.
The game was heading for a forgetful 0-0 draw but in the 91st minute, Propper gave Twente the victory with a curled effort into the top corner from outside the box.
Utrecht lose for the first time in the season and they are now third, while Twente are 12th after taking their first victory.