Davy Propper made his official comeback during Vitesse Arnhem’s 3-1 victory over Heerenveen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Propper retired from football last season but last week he signed a deal with Vitesse until the summer of 2024. He made the bench for the trip to Heerenveen, who had Amin Sarr in their starting eleven despite reports of an imminent move to Lyon.
Heerenveen took the lead in the 21st minute as Pelle van Amersfoort dribbled towards the box before curling in an excellent strike.
Ten minutes later, Million Manhoef crossed for Bartosz Bialek to fire in the equaliser. Vitesse then quickly took the lead as Gabriel Vidovic received the ball in the area before finding the bottom corner.
In the second half, Manhoef played an excellent one-two with Matus Bero before firing Vitesse 3-1 in front.
In the 66th minute, Propper made his entrance for the visitors and he helped Vitesse close out the victory.
Heerenveen is 8th in the table, while Vitesse is now 13th.