Frank de Boer has confirmed his provisional Netherlands squad for Euro 2020 on Friday.

It is less than a month until Netherlands get their Euro campaign underway against Ukraine. On Friday, De Boer submitted his provisional squad for the Championships.

Frank de Boer has decided to name Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and PSV winger Cody Gakpo in the provisional squad, while there are recalls for Anwar El Ghazi of Aston Villa and Rick Karsdop of AS Roma.

Surprisingly, De Boer has decided to drop Ryan Babel from the squad, while Kevin Strootman is also not involved. Calvin Stengs drops into the U21 squad.

The squad will be confirmed at the end of the month.




