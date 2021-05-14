Frank de Boer has confirmed his provisional Netherlands squad for Euro 2020 on Friday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It is less than a month until Netherlands get their Euro campaign underway against Ukraine. On Friday, De Boer submitted his provisional squad for the Championships.
Frank de Boer has decided to name Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and PSV winger Cody Gakpo in the provisional squad, while there are recalls for Anwar El Ghazi of Aston Villa and Rick Karsdop of AS Roma.
Surprisingly, De Boer has decided to drop Ryan Babel from the squad, while Kevin Strootman is also not involved. Calvin Stengs drops into the U21 squad.
The squad will be confirmed at the end of the month.
Very good de Boer : dropping Babel and Strootman and taking Karsdorp 👏
I hope he will give Karsdorp a chance he is much better than Dumfries or Tete
Karsdorp plays regularly in a top team in the Italian league and has a good experience. I hope he will give him a chance.
Weghorst
Depay malen
Wijnaldum
Klaassen de jong
Wijndal kardsop
De vrij de ligt
Cillessen
To Mardi: very good team
Dear God. We are making progress. I thought De Boer was rigid and unadaptable. Just need to rid ourselves of Luuk Dejong. I like that line up too Mahdi. I think that line up would have karsdorp/dumfries and klaasen/koopmeiners as inter changeable subs. No Botman unfortunately. I feel he’s deserving. But we already have world class centre backs. Slightly less concerned…….just in time. Now it’s up to De Boer to put the best team on the field.