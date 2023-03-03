Erwin van de Looi has included two new names in his provisional squad for Jong Oranje’s upcoming friendlies against Norway and the Czech Republic.
In preparation for the upcoming European Championships, Netherlands U21s face Norway on the 25th of March and the Czech Republic two days later.
Van de Looi has named Vitesse Arnhem duo Million Manhoef and Ryan Flamingo in the squad for the first time. He is also able to call on Micky van de Ven and Thijs Dallinga, who did not make the main Netherlands squad.
Brian Brobbey did make the Netherlands provisional squad so he may be missing for Van de Looi, who will name his final selection in two weeks.