According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG will activate their buy-back clause on Xavi Simons but the player must decide where his future lies.
Last summer, Simons joined PSV Eindhoven on a free from PSG but a clause was put in the contract that the midfielder could return if he wanted to a year later. PSG would pay a small fee of €6 million of Simons agreed.
Fabrizio Romano is reporting that PSG intends to use this clause but it expires on the 31st of July. That means, Simons has 25 days to decide if he wants to move back to Paris.
PSV are trying hard to convince the Dutch international that he should sign a new contract this summer, but there are also clubs from the Premier League circling. In the coming days, Simons will need to decide what he wants to do.