According to L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to sell Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.
The midfielder made the move to Paris in the summer from Liverpool but has failed to impress for the Ligue 1 side.
According to L’Equipe, PSG wants to freshen their selection after the exit from the Champions League and one of the players heading for the exit is Georginio Wijnaldum. The newspaper states that the club and Wijnaldum know that the move has not been a success and that a departure is probably best for both parties.
The 31-year-old was linked with a move back to England in January with Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United all linked.
Wijnaldum has made 29 appearances for PSG, scoring three goals.