PSV Eindhoven director Earnest Stewart has confirmed that PSV Eindhoven intends to trigger the option to buy both Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman.
Dest is currently on loan with PSV Eindhoven from Barcelona while Tillman is hired from Bayern Munich. The deals do have options to make them permanent.
Stewart was a guest on Ziggo Sport show Rondo and he confirmed the club intends to use the options, “It is true that there is an option to buy both players. The expectation is that we will probably do something with that.”
The director confirmed that both American internationals want to remain in Eindhoven, “Fortunately, yes.
“That is of course also very important. As a club you can want anything, but a player is very important in this. You first discuss it with the player and his management, so it is a bit premature to say that here at this table.”