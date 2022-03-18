The draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League took place on Friday with Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven involved.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV Eindhoven booked their place in the last eight with a 4-0 win over FC Copenhagen in Denmark on Thursday. Their reward is a tie with Premier League side Leicester City.
Feyenoord saw off FK Partizan 8-3 on aggregate and they will now face the Czech side Slavia Prague. They already met in the group stages with Feyenoord winning 2-1 at home and the away game ended 2-2.
The quarter-final first legs take place on the 7th of April with the return a week later.
A possible final between PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord is still possible because the semi-final draws also took place on Friday. The winner of the tie between PSV Eindhoven and Leicester would face Bodø/Glimt or AS Roma. The winner of Feyenoord versus Slavia Prague will take on either Marseille or PAOK.