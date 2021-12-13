PSV Eindhoven and Vitesse Arnhem were involved as the draw for the playoff round of the Europa Conference League took place on Monday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vitesse Arnhem are still waiting to hear what UEFA’s plans are for their group after Tottenham Hotspur had to pull out of their final group game against Stade Rennais due to covid cases at the club. UEFA announced that the game was not to be rescheduled but Vitesse are yet to hear if their second place in the group is confirmed.
If Vitesse gets the green light then they will come up against the Austrian side Rapid Vienna, who dropped into the competition after finishing third in their Europa League group behind West Ham United and Dinamo Zagreb.
PSV Eindhoven, who dropped out of the Europa League, will come up against Israeli side Maccabi tel Aviv, who have former Heracles Almelo winger Brandley Kuwas on their books. Maccabi Tel Aviv finished second in their Conference League group, behind LASK Linz.
Can PSV and Vitesse make it through? Click here to listen to our analysis podcast.