PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the signing of striker Myron Boadu from AS Monaco.
With Alassane Plea suffering an injury, PSV needed to add a new striker to their squad and they have found it with Boadu.
The former AZ Alkmaar striker was at a dead end with AS Monaco and has been allowed to depart the Ligue 1 side. He has joined PSV on a one-year deal with an option for a further year.
The 24-year-old has been loaned to FC Twente and Bochum in recent years. Last season with the latter he netted nine goals in 19 league games.
Boadu will look to make his debut for PSV after the international break.