PSV Eindhoven came from behind to defeat Sparta Rotterdam after a red card for Arno Verschueren.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV struggled past Maccabi Tel Aviv in midweek and they were without Cody Gakpo again against Sparta Rotterdam. Roger Schmidt started with Yorbe Vertessen in the attack but they made a poor impression in Rotterdam.
Sparta made a strong impression and they had the lead after 30 minutes when Ibrahim Sangare lost the ball and Lennart Thy found the net. PSV came close to an equaliser before the break but Mario Gotze shot the ball off target.
PSV were then given a big helping hand in the 54th minute when Verscheuren was given a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Eran Zahavi. With an extra man, PSV quickly equalised as Mauro Junior found the net with an excellent strike.
In the 67th minute, PSV had the lead with substitute Ritsu Doan finding the net after being found by Zahavi.
PSV took the three points and they are now only two points behind Ajax at the top of the table.