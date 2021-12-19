PSV made light work of relegation-threatened RKC with a 4-1 win in Waalwijk.
- by Michael Statham
PSV spent a lot of time around the RKC Waalwijk box in the first half, but couldn’t create a golden opportunity until Cody Gakpo put in a left-wing cross for Yorbe Vertessen to finish excellently into the top corner at around the half-hour mark.
RKC created very little as they attempted to stay in the game. Early in the second half, RKC gave away a penalty, which Gakpo scored to give PSV a comfortable end to the match.
The lead didn’t stop PSV continuing to press for more goals. An Olivier Boscagli free-kick was spilled by goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen, but he saved well from Erick Gutierrez’s follow-up shot.
At the other end, Joel Drommel saved with his feet from Said Bakari, which led to a PSV counter-attack. Vertessen sent a through ball for the overlapping right-back Philip Mwene, who smashed in from a very tight angle to make it 3-0 to the visitors.
Vaessen was busy again as he saved from Vertessen who was through one-on-one. However, the ‘keeper couldn’t keep out Vertessen’s strike from the resulting corner. The Belgian forward hooked a shot over the body of players in the penalty area once the ball dropped out to him.
Jens Odgaard finished on the volley to pull a goal back, but PSV carried on creating openings, including a goal-mouth scramble and Ibrahim Sangaré hit the post.
RKC remain fifteenth, now only two points above the relegation zone. PSV are back to the top of the Eredivisie and lead Ajax by one point.